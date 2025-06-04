Charity quiz night at Leycester House raises funds for local dementia choir

A luxury all-inclusive care home in Warwick hosted a fun-filled charity quiz night, raising funds and awareness during Dementia Action Week.

Leycester House, part of the Berkley Care Group, welcomed residents, local community members, and guests from the Warwick Memory Singers, a dementia-support choir run by local charity Armonico Consort, for an evening of music, laughter and friendly competition. The event raised £155, which was handed over on the night to Armonico’s Fundraising Director, Lorna Couper.

The quiz featured five themed rounds: a music round, classic TV show catchphrases, an animal picture round, pot luck, and a special section on wartime songs, sparking fond memories and singalongs throughout the evening.

In the interval, guests were treated to a delicious supper of sweet and sour chicken, spring rolls and boiled rice, freshly prepared by the home’s chefs.

The event brought together residents and neighbours in a relaxed and joyful setting, shining a light on the power of music to support those living with dementia.

Commenting on the occasion, Rachel Devey, the Events Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said:

“It was such a lovely night, full of fun and laughter, but also for such a meaningful cause. The Warwick Memory Singers do incredible work, and we’re so pleased to have supported them.

“Bringing together residents, community members and some of the choir’s regulars made it a really special evening, and we’re already thinking about what we can do next!”