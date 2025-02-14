Cheapest petrol and diesel prices in Rugby revealed
The data is available from the Petrol Prices App and with the help of Specialist commercial and used vehicle exporter Law Trucks, who have put the latest figures together.
The study only looks at filling stations within a five-mile radius of Rugby centre and records the lowest prices possible.
Top five cheapest petrol stations in and around Rugby – station, unleaded petrol price (per litre) and diesel
1. ESSO COVENTRY ROAD (DUNCHURCH SERVICE STATION) – 137.9p – DIESEL 144.9p
2. ASDA RUGBY CORPORATION STREET PFS – 138.7p – DIESEL 144.7p
3. LOW PRICES ALWAYS LUTTERWORTH (GIBBETS CROSS SERVICE STATION) – 138.8p – DIESEL 144.8p
4. TEXACO LAWFORD ROAD (AA FILLING STATION) – 138.9p – DIESEL 144.9p
5. TESCO RUGBY – 138.9p – DIESEL 144.9p
Visit Petrol Prices App for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.