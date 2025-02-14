Cheapest petrol and diesel prices in Rugby revealed

Here are the cheapest places to get petrol and diesel in Rugby.

The data is available from the Petrol Prices App and with the help of Specialist commercial and used vehicle exporter Law Trucks, who have put the latest figures together.

The study only looks at filling stations within a five-mile radius of Rugby centre and records the lowest prices possible.

Top five cheapest petrol stations in and around Rugby – station, unleaded petrol price (per litre) and diesel

Dunchurch Service Station. Picture: Google Street View.Dunchurch Service Station. Picture: Google Street View.
Dunchurch Service Station. Picture: Google Street View.

1. ESSO COVENTRY ROAD (DUNCHURCH SERVICE STATION) – 137.9p – DIESEL 144.9p

2. ASDA RUGBY CORPORATION STREET PFS – 138.7p – DIESEL 144.7p

3. LOW PRICES ALWAYS LUTTERWORTH (GIBBETS CROSS SERVICE STATION) – 138.8p – DIESEL 144.8p

4. TEXACO LAWFORD ROAD (AA FILLING STATION) – 138.9p – DIESEL 144.9p

5. TESCO RUGBY – 138.9p – DIESEL 144.9p

Visit Petrol Prices App for more information.

