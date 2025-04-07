Chedham's Yard re-opens on Easter Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wellesbourne’s Chedham’s Yard opens for the new season on Easter Saturday when it will welcome visitors into the historic wheelwright’s yard for tours, light refreshments and an impressive programme of 26 special Saturday events.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In readiness for the opening, volunteer Margaret Taylor has made 100 fabric mice to be given to children who complete the mouse trail around the old workshops, the forge and the wildlife garden.

Last year, more than 150 youngsters were rewarded for their search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret says: "I have great fun making the mice, and really enjoy watching them scampering off to new homes with our young visitors."

Chedham's Yard

The yard, considered by English Heritage to be ‘an almost unique site’, offers visitors a rare glimpse into our nearly lost rural past. Blacksmiths and woodturners bring the site to life with their demonstrations, and tour guides show visitors round the fascinating collection of tools and equipment left by five generations of the Chedham family. Tea and cake served from the visitor centre rounds off a visit for most people.

The Saturday events are led by invited experts and are designed to appeal to anyone interested in rural life or traditional crafts. Events range from bee keeping to longbow making, and from traditional wheel tyring to saving hedgehogs.

The yard is run entirely by volunteers: some have contact with visitors; others work behind the scenes. All share an enthusiasm for seeing that this important site lives on into the future. There are a variety of roles open to new volunteers, and anyone who might like to get involved is welcome to call in on a Saturday to find out more. Opening hours are 11am to 4pm with last entry at 3pm. Entry is free of charge.

For further information about the yard and the programme of special Saturday events, please see chedhamsyard.org.uk.