Cheltenham Poetry Festival Slam winner

Charlotte Faulconbridge from Kenilworth took part in Cheltenham Poetry Festival’s Poetry Slam over the weekend and won!

There were 15 other poets chosen from around the UK that had applied to enter the Slam. It took place at the Cheltenham Playhouse Theatre on Saturday night. Charlotte’s poems included; “You Don’t Look Autistic,” “ Wheelchair Wonder “ and “Finger Painting” which she performs in spoken word and British Sign Language; a set deliberately put together to highlight disability an inclusion.

Charlotte R Faulconbridge is an autistic and chronically ill prize-winning poet, published author, musician, and TEDx performer. She is also an Ambassador for the mental health charity MIND.

​In 2024, she was a finalist in the BBC Make a Difference Awards. As a result of her book “Too High to Function” (which highlights what it’s like to live on the autism spectrum), and her website, offering help and support, she was named one of the Big Issue’s Top 100 Change maker’s in January this year.

Charlotte Faulconbridge performing at her first TEDx event

Charlotte advocates for young people with autism and disabilities through her social media and website.

Charlotte's book, Too High to Function, tells the story of her life on the autistic spectrum, selling in over 20 countries, on every continent, and reached number one in the Amazon bestseller charts.

Her debut poetry collection, The Warring Twenties, themed around mental health, received critical acclaim from award-winning screenplay writer and BAFTA fellow, Andrew Davies.

Both are available from her website www.inclusivecreatives.co.uk