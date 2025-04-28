Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields congratulates young adults from Warwickshire on achieving King’s Scout Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On the 27th of April, Chief Scout Dwayne Fields had the honour of celebrating young adults from Warwickshire at a special event held at Windsor Castle.

The Duke of Kent, Joint President of The Scouts, joined Dwayne in congratulating the young awardees for achieving the King’s Scout Award – the highest recognition in Scouting for adventure and skill development. This year marked Dwayne’s first time attending the annual event in his role as Chief Scout and also commemorated The Duke of Kent’s 50th anniversary of involvement with the organisation.

Scout Ambassadors, including Astronaut Tim Peake and Olympian Helen Glover, were also there to join in the celebration and cheer on these outstanding young people for their amazing achievement.

The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old. To earn the award, the young people must complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts. This award also allows the young people to undertake projects which make an incredible impact and lasting impression within their local communities.

Warwickshire King Scouts

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields said "Congratulations to each and every one of you on receiving your King's Scout Award. This is an incredible achievement, and it reflects all the hard work, dedication, and passion you've put into your Scout journey. You've shown great leadership, made a real difference, and embraced the true spirit of Scouts. This award is not only a recognition of all you've done, but also a reminder of the amazing things you’re capable of in the future. I can’t wait to see what’s next for you. Keep looking ahead and leading the way!"

King’s Scout, Hannah Roberts, said: "I went for my King’s Scout Award because I wanted to push myself and gain skills that would last a lifetime. The canal canoeing expedition with 8 friends was such an amazing experience, and it really showed me what I can achieve with a strong team. I also learned to drive, which has been an essential skill, and coaching young trampoliners was incredibly rewarding, especially as I worked my way up to becoming a national finalist. Completing the King’s Scout Award has given me a real sense of accomplishment and has shown me that with dedication, I can excel in anything I put my mind to."

King’s Scout, Samuel John Penny, said: "Completing my King’s Scout Award was an amazing journey. Volunteering as a special constable, especially helping vulnerable people, really stood out as the most rewarding part. I’ve also learned so much about communication, compassion, leadership, and safety. Refereeing football games for under 16s and under 18s has been a great way to see how young players develop over time. My expedition on the River Wye with 18 others was a real highlight—I was the most experienced ‘Scout’ and got to teach others how to set up tents and cook. I’ve been in every section, and achieving the top award felt like a perfect way to bring it all together."

This annual event at Windsor Castle, has been held since 1934 on the Sunday closest to St. George's Day (23rd April) to celebrate young people’s growth. The day is all about positivity, fun, and celebration, with young people and their families enjoying the moment together. It’s a chance for loved ones to proudly watch as the awardees receive their well-earned recognition, and for everyone to share in the excitement. For these young Scouts, it’s not only about the recognition but also about celebrating their journey alongside their peers, creating lasting memories and a sense of pride that will stay with them for years to come.