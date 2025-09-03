Children invited to fun play sessions at Rugby church

New play sessions are taking place at St Andrew’s Church in Rugby.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pop Up Play Village have secured support from Warwickshire County Council, who have provided funding through the Councillor’s Grant to run subsidised classes at the church.

The sessions start next Wednesday (September 10) at 10am and will take place most Wednesdays throughout the term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky Hoare, of Pop Up Play Village, said: “Pop Up Play Village is designed to support children’s learning and development through role play.

The play sessions will take place at St Andrew's Church in Rugby.

“Each of our role play areas is underpinned by Early Years Curriculum planning, ensuring children gain the maximum benefit from their play. Parents and guardians stay with their children during sessions, creating a welcoming space for families to socialise and support each other.

“The project aims to reduce loneliness and social isolation, promote equality and inclusion and improve wellbeing of those taking part.”

Find out more about the sessions by visiting https://activities.bookpebble.co.uk/activity/pop-up-play-village-in-rugby-southam