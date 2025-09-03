Children invited to fun play sessions at Rugby church
Pop Up Play Village have secured support from Warwickshire County Council, who have provided funding through the Councillor’s Grant to run subsidised classes at the church.
The sessions start next Wednesday (September 10) at 10am and will take place most Wednesdays throughout the term.
Becky Hoare, of Pop Up Play Village, said: “Pop Up Play Village is designed to support children’s learning and development through role play.
“Each of our role play areas is underpinned by Early Years Curriculum planning, ensuring children gain the maximum benefit from their play. Parents and guardians stay with their children during sessions, creating a welcoming space for families to socialise and support each other.
“The project aims to reduce loneliness and social isolation, promote equality and inclusion and improve wellbeing of those taking part.”
Find out more about the sessions by visiting https://activities.bookpebble.co.uk/activity/pop-up-play-village-in-rugby-southam