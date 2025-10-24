Children make Guys for Warwick Bonfire

Children at Newburgh and Westgate schools presented the Mayor with their guys for the Town Bonfire on Nov 1st

Remember, remember the 1st of November, gunpowder, treason, and plots...and remember also that the annual Town Bonfire and Fireworks is being held at Warwick racecourse.

Warwick Mayor, Cllr Jackie D’Arcy visited Newburgh & Westgate Primary Schools with Neil Chisholm Bonfire Chair to see Guys made by the children for the Bonfire. The Mayor was greeted by excited children with their guys to inspect and have pride of place next Saturday. x8g3qyt

Come early and enjoy hot food and drinks, bars are open, as well as the traditional open air food stalls. The racecourse is also offering a ticket in the Kingmaker Bar with a great view of the show.

Newburgh children present the Mayor with 2 Guy Fawkes

Warwick Lions club are selling hot mulled wine, Kimberley Sweets will be back, and local Samba band Sambassadors of Sound will entertain everyone, with the grandstands and bars providing protection if it gets damp.

This year the show is set to music by award winning Fantastic Fireworks. Gates open at 5 pm and there will be a short children’s show at 6 before the bonfire is lit at 6.30pm followed by the main show.

Tickets can be purchased on-line from www.the jockeyclub.co.uk / warwick or . www.warwicktownbonfire.org.uk and have been kept to the same price as last year.

Advance tickets - Adults & children 15 and over - £9; children under 15 £2; and infants 3 and under free.

Mayor and Westgate Head, inspect the Guy made by the children

Organisers Warwick Lions, the Rotary Club of Warwick, are delighted by the support from Warwick Racecourse which is handling all the ticketing and are hoping for record crowds again this year. Warwick District Council has examined the plans and registered our event, so don’t buy your own, come and enjoy our firework display.

Local sponsorship has been provided by Taylor Wimpey Homes, Geberit, Wenman Healthcare, Godfrey Payton, Delta Marriott hotels, Warwick Startins Kia, and the pallets for the Bonfire are supplied by Uniparts Logistics. All proceeds go to local charities.