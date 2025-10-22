Christmas chocolates for Ukraine orphanage

Catherine Whitley, Leamington History Group Organiser, handing over donated chocolates to Dawid Kozlowski, Humanitarian Convoy Coordinator

Over the last few weeks, Leamington History Group members, and local business, The Health and Vitality Clinic, run by Clare Barkway, have collected a range of Christmas chocolates to send to a Ukrainian orphanage. The chocolates have been wrapped up and loaded onto ambulances and are now being transported, amongst other humanitarian aid, to the Ukraine.

This is part of the wider support for the people in the Ukraine organised by Belveder, and its partners LKQ Euro Car Parts.

Dawid Kozłowski, coordinator of the humanitarian convoys, said: “These small gifts carry a powerful message — that even in the darkest times, kindness and solidarity shine through. We are deeply grateful to the Leamington History Group and Clare Barkway’s clinic for joining our ‘chain of kindness’ and helping to bring a little joy to Ukrainian children this Christmas.”