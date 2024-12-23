Christmas joy as Warwickshire group given volunteer support and up to £2.5k funding after winning first Severn Trent NeighbourGOOD award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas has come early for Stivichall Primary School after winning Severn Trent’s first NeighbourGOOD award.

The school is set to receive up to two days of support from up to 30 Severn Trent volunteers each day to help towards their community allotment project as well as up to £2,500 funding for material costs.

The community initiative was launched by the water company to support local causes that matter with practical volunteers, and a squad of local Severn Trent employees have been drafted in to support the project in 2025.

The school’s project clearly won the hearts of the public, as they were crowned the Warwickshire winners in an online vote - having earlier come through a judging panel of independent local figures, including councillors and journalists.

Stivichall Primary School plans to transform a disused area into a community allotment, bringing together pupils, parents, grandparents, and community members. Volunteers will help maintain the space, fostering inter-generational bonds and supporting the lonely. The allotment will enhance learning, provide fresh produce for school meals and local food banks, and improve well-being through outdoor activity.

Stivichall Primary School said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen by Severn Trent to receive funding and volunteer support for our community allotment garden project! This initiative will allow Stivichall Primary School to work closely with our local community to grow fresh fruit and vegetables, promoting sustainability, healthy eating, and teamwork.

“Winning this competition is an incredible opportunity for our pupils and local residents to come together, learn new skills, and create a space that benefits everyone. We’re so excited to see this project come to life and are deeply grateful to Severn Trent for making it possible.”

Elizabeth Heath, Social Impact Lead at Severn Trent, said: “We are thrilled to see Stivichall Primary School crowned Warwickshire winners. Their project will benefit a number of pupils at the school, so it’s no wonder that they received so many of the votes.

“Thousands of people took to our website to have their say and we’re looking forward to working with the school and providing them with the funding and volunteer support they need to complete their project.”

The NeighbourGOOD Scheme is just one of the many community initiatives Severn Trent are doing to support local groups, with their Community Fund also giving £10 million to local organisations across the Severn Trent region in the last five years.

For more information, please visit: https://www.stwater.co.uk/neighbourgood-scheme/.