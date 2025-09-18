City's diversity to be celebrated at free Heritage Open Days event

Coventry’s diverse heritage will be celebrated at a free event designed to bring the community together through conversation, performance and creativity at one of the city’s most historic venues as part of Heritage Open Days.

Taking place on Saturday, October 20 at St Mary’s Guildhall, A Cultural Conversation brings together artists, storytellers and community leaders to explore identity and cultural exchange across generations – with a focus on the voices of women who have made the city their home – including from African and Caribbean backgrounds.

Hosted by Sandra Godley OBE and part of the national Heritage Open Days programme, the event, which is free of charge and open to people from all backgrounds combines exhibitions, panel discussion, live dance, poetry and music within the medieval walls of the Guildhall.

Sandra said: “Now more than ever, we need spaces to listen, share, and celebrate our diverse stories.

St Mary's Guildhall, Coventry

“This event is about honouring the voices of women whose journeys continue to enrich Coventry’s cultural fabric, creating understanding, unity, and inspiration for generations to come.”

Visitors will be able to explore a Windrush exhibition by Maureen Cottle, uncovering the personal stories of those who settled in Coventry between 1948 and 1971, and hear from Ruth Nabintu – a Clinical Sister at Warwick Hospital and advocate for women’s wellbeing – who will speak about her own lived experience.

The programme also features a live performance from Amaraba Dance, led by Nadine Umutesi, and an exhibition from House of Emmanuel, exploring the cultural connections between Coventry and Ethiopia through visual storytelling and heritage.

The day will culminate in a panel discussion chaired by Sandra Godley OBE, with contributors reflecting on how African and Caribbean culture has evolved in Coventry and the ways in which women have passed it down through generations.

Also throughout the day on Saturday, as part of heritage open days The Elizabeth Singers – a Cardiff-based vocal consort known for their wide-ranging choral repertoire – will perform in the Guildhall’s atmospheric Great Hall at 12pm and 2pm.

Visitors on the day are also invited to explore the Guildhall’s historic ground and first floors, learning more about its 700-year story of civic power, community gatherings and heritage.

Abi Moore, Heritage and Venue Manager at St Mary’s Guildhall, said: "St Mary’s Guildhall is proud to once again provide a platform for powerful local stories which bring communities together.

“This event celebrates the diversity of our city and reflects our commitment to making heritage accessible, relevant and inspiring for everyone. It’s wonderful to see the Guildhall being used in such a creative and collaborative way.”

A Cultural Conversation is supported by funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, made possible by National Lottery players. Funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund sustains ongoing events, activities, and capital investment at St Mary’s Guildhall, enhancing access to the venue and the renowned Coventry Tapestry.