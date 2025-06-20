Clarilis signs contract at Walton House, Leamington Spa

Clarilis, the intelligent drafting platform, specialising in complex legal documents, has signed a new lease at Boundary Real Estate Partners’ (Boundary) Walton House, 11-13 Parade, in Leamington Spa’s town centre.

Moving within the area, Clarilis will occupy the second floor of the 23,000 sq ft mixed-use, high-street, period building which comprises three storeys of office space with retail on the ground floor. The new, long-term lease has been signed for 3,850 sq ft of modern, open plan office space.

The building, which is now fully let, is also home to gaming companies Lively Studio and Well Played Games, with The Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Coventry Building Society occupying the ground floors.

The building’s central location sets its occupiers in a vibrant, mixed-use environment, with access to a range of business, retail and leisure facilities including the Royal Priors Shopping Centre. Centrally located, Leamington Spa is easily accessible by road, rail and air.

Rebecca Gregory, Asset Manager at Boundary, says: “We’re thrilled to welcome Clarilis to Walton House, further strengthening the area’s growing reputation as a hub for technology and innovation. Leamington Spa—often referred to as ‘Silicon Spa’—is rich in talent and entrepreneurial energy. Quality office space with generous floorplates in central locations is in short supply, and we’re proud to meet that demand through our ongoing investment in the town.”

Walton House was acquired by Boundary in Q3 2021, along with Regent Square House. The team has invested in the portfolio to provide top class space, fitting into its heritage buildings, in a thriving town where businesses, particularly in the tech and gaming sphere, want to be. Occupiers at Regent Square House include Pixel Toys – an award winning mobile and VR gaming company that has developed games such Warhammer, Drop Dead and Gunfinger

CBRE and Wareing & Company acted as joint letting agents for Boundary at Walton House.