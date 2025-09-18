Clarion Hotel Charlecote Pheasant to host free family garden party

The Clarion Charlecote Pheasant Hotel, located just 10 minutes from Stratford-upon-Avon, is hosting a free family garden party from 2pm – 8pm on Saturday, September 20. The day offers music, garden games, and food for the whole family to enjoy. Dogs are also welcome.

This family garden party will feature a variety of traditional garden games to keep everyone entertained, along with music from a DJ. A selection of freshly cooked BBQ food, Henley’s ice cream, and bar drinks are available.

The hotel’s Clarion Café will also be open for drinks and snacks, and visitors are invited to tour this recently refurbished hotel, which features a range of historic features throughout its guest rooms, suites, wedding and celebration spaces, restaurant, and bar.

The event will take place at the Clarion Hotel Charlecote Pheasant, Charlecote Road, Charlecote, Warwick, CV35 9EW.Free car parking is available.

Find out more on the website or call the Hotel team on 01789 335960.

General manager of the Clarion Hotel Charlecote Pheasant, Lee Goodman, said: “The hotel has always been an important part of the local community, who continually show us tremendous support. The garden party is our way to say thank you.

“I look forward to welcoming many old friends back to the Charlecote Pheasant, and new families who may not have been to the hotel before. I hope you will join us for a day of entertainment and fun.”