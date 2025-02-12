Classic Ibiza to raise funds for The Shakespeare Hospice at Ragley Hall Show

Classic Ibiza returns to the stunning grounds of Ragley Hall near Alcester on Saturday 5 July, promising an extra-special show to mark its 10th birthday. As part of the celebrations, the concert organisers have announced that they will once again be teaming up with Stratford-upon-Avon based charity, The Shakespeare Hospice, to help raise funds for the vital work they do within the local community

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shakespeare Hospice provides outstanding care and support to people, families and their carers living with life limiting illnesses across South Warwickshire. The Hospice’s reach extends into the local community and patients’ homes. The clinical team do not just provide end of life care; they also offer compassionate support to over 1,000 patients and their families every year throughout their journey.

The Shakespeare Hospice’s Jo Faulkner-Harvey comments: “We are delighted to be partnering with Classic Ibiza at Ragley Hall for the fourth successive year. The generosity of Classic Ibiza’s audience makes a real difference, enabling us to continue delivering our essential services to patients and their loved ones across South Warwickshire. We are incredibly grateful for their ongoing support and look forward to another fantastic evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making a donation to The Shakespeare Hospice couldn’t be easier, as there’s an option to donate when you purchase your tickets on Classic Ibiza’s website. There will also be various fundraising initiatives taking place at the show, including a £2.50 donation from every programme sold, a recommended £5 donation from press and guest-list entries, as well as collection points at all entry and exit gates. Further funds will be raised at the Shakespeare Hospice shop, selling a range of fun merchandise.

Classic Ibiza at Ragley Hall in 2024

Classic Ibiza raised a grand total of nearly £32,000 on last summer’s tour for charitable causes, an increase of over £10,000 from the previous year. Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward says: “Through the generosity of our incredible audiences up and down the country we continue to raise even more money for the amazing charities we support. Demand for this year’s show is high, so we hope to raise even more money than ever before. A massive thank you to everyone for their donations.”

This summer’s new-look Classic Ibiza will take you on a high-octane rollercoaster ride of the show’s most popular tracks from its 10 year back catalogue. Known for their work alongside dance music greats like Groove Armada, Robert Miles and Nightmares On Wax, Stephen Hussey’s 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra will be performing more tracks than ever before in a set that is all thriller, no filler.

USO will be joined for the first time by the incredible London Community Gospel Choir, who have recorded with music icons such as Adele, Blur, Madonna and Gregory Porter. Supporting them on the decks are DJ Goldierocks and former Pacha Ibiza resident DJ Jose Luis. For further information, visit: www.classicibiza.co.uk