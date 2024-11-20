Clinic cuts waiting times for patients with abnormal heart rhythm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patients across Coventry and Warwickshire are being urged to make use of a new clinic which can help to detect heart problems sooner.

More than 50 patients have visited the new Community Cardiology Atrial Fibrillation (AF) clinic at Hartshill Health Centre, Nuneaton, since it was opened in September by University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust.

Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm abnormality, affecting around 1.4 million people in the UK. It causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate which can cause problems including dizziness, shortness of breath and tiredness.

The condition can affect adults of any age, but it is more common in older people, and more men than women have it.

The new service being piloted at Hartshill Health Centre is led by specialist atrial fibrillation nurses and arrhythmia consultants. It hopes to cut the time that patients are waiting for holistic assessment and diagnosis from six months to just two weeks.

Dr Sandeep Panikker, Consultant Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist and Project Lead at UHCW NHS Trust, said: “We know that there are high levels of atrial fibrillation in some areas of our population across Coventry and Warwickshire.

“This service aims to target the important goals of stroke prevention, early diagnosis, rapid access to treatment and reduced hospital admissions. By providing care closer to people’s homes, we are treating patients without the need of going to a hospital.

“We have worked closely with our partner hospitals, primary care and community colleagues to construct a service that meets the needs of patients.”

The initiative aligns with UHCW NHS Trust’s organisational strategy, More than a Hospital, to deliver local integrated care and improve patient access to services. The AF clinic promotes greater collaboration with primary care and aims to reduce attendances to emergency services and waiting times for treatment.

Although the AF clinic at Hartshill has been running only for a few weeks, it has been very well received with more than 50 patients having visited for a check-up and ultrasound scan of their heart. Patients can be referred by their GPs to this new service.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming both new and current patients to Hartshill Health Centre,” added Dr Panikker.