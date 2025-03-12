Collaborative Community Litter Pick for Great British Spring Clean week!

Get involved in the upcoming Community Litter Pick, which will take place on Saturday 22nd March from 10am to 12pm.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to come together and help clean up our local parks, streets, and public spaces to make our community a cleaner, healthier, and more beautiful place to live.

This event is part of the Keep Britain Tidy campaign ‘Great British Spring Clean’. As this is a town-wide pick, one will start from Stratford Town Trust Community Hub, Venture House, CV37 0HR. The other will start from Stratford Methodist Church, Old Town, Stratford-Upon-Avon CV37 6BG. Volunteers will be provided with gloves, rubbish bags, and other necessary equipment. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and sturdy footwear.

Stratford Town Trust Community Hub Manager: “We are thrilled to organise this community-wide effort to keep our environment clean and safe for everyone. Events like this not only help improve our surroundings but also bring people together to work towards a common goal.”

This litter pick is open to everyone, please contact the Community Hub using the details below if you plan on coming along. Families, local businesses, and schools are all encouraged to participate in this national campaign. Find out more via the website: www.keepbritaintidy.org

Let’s work together to ensure that Stratford-upon-Avon remains a clean and vibrant place for generations to come!

This is a collaborative project with Rubbish Friends SUA, Stratford Town Trust, Bishopton Community Centre, Methodist Church, Stratford District Council & WCAVA. We are collectively committed to looking after our local environment and fostering a spirit of collaboration. Through regular community events and initiatives, we all aim to inspire residents to take pride in their surroundings and work together to create a better future.

Contact: Fran Nibbs, Community Hub Manager, Stratford Town Trust Community Hub. Phone: 01789 295011 or Email: [email protected]