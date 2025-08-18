Colour, cocktails, and carnival spirit at Warwick care home

By Eleanor Thomas
Contributor
Published 18th Aug 2025, 11:59 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 13:56 BST
Rio Carnival at Leycester Houseplaceholder image
Rio Carnival at Leycester House
An all-inclusive luxury care home in Warwickshire hosted a vibrant Rio Carnival celebration this week, with residents, families and staff enjoying a summer afternoon of Brazilian dancing, music, and colourful cocktails. Leycester House, part of the Berkley Care Group, transformed its bistro into a carnival hub, with bright, resident-made decorations setting the scene. As part of the home’s commitment to creating joyful, inclusive experiences for all, the event brought together generations for a fun-filled afternoon full of movement, music and shared memories.

The entertainment was led by two professional carnival dancers from The Rosettas Variety Entertainment, whose energy and bright costumes filled the room with excitement. They were quick to get residents and guests up on their feet, with plenty of dancing, clapping and cheering throughout the performance.

Most Popular

To complement the theme, the home’s hospitality team served a vibrant menu of themed drinks, including Pina Coladas, Watermelon Crush, and a raspberry “Rio Mojito,” as well as colourful cupcakes baked fresh by the kitchen team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Commenting on the event, Rachel Devey, the Events Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said:

Rio Carnival at Leycester Houseplaceholder image
Rio Carnival at Leycester House

“I thought it would be lovely to bring some carnival festivities to Leycester House this summer for our wonderful residents and their families and it really was!

“There was such a warm, happy atmosphere, with everyone getting involved and enjoying the moment together.”

Related topics:WarwickWarwickshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice