Combating the cost-of-living crisis: which jobs are paying Midlanders the most?

The cost-of-living crisis continues to impact almost every UK worker, and with businesses across the West Midlands battling their own rising costs, it’s increasingly challenging for the region’s employers to offer higher salaries to keep pace.

As a result, according to Reed’s 2025 salary guides survey, more than a quarter (27%) of workers in the West Midlands are unhappy with their current pay – with 56% directly attributing this to the fact it hasn’t risen in line with the cost of living.

To help those considering switching roles to get a higher salary, Reed has released a list of the top paying jobs and sectors in the West Midlands, and the average salary that comes with them.

The 10 top-paying jobs across the West Midlands*:

Chief Financial Officer: £133,700p/a accountancy & finance Chief Operating Officer: £125,900 p/a accountancy & finance Programme Manager: £101,200 p/a technology (transformations) Compliance Director: £103,200 p/a insurance & finance Engineering/Technical Director: £100,900 p/a engineering & manufacturing Machine Learning Engineer: £89,500 p/a technology (BI & data science) Head of Software Development/Engineering: £90,200 p/a technology (development and testing) Commercial Director: £100,600 p/a marketing & sales Head of Infrastructure: £90,900 p/a technology (infrastructure, support & cyber) Solution Architect: £89,400 p/atechnology (development and testing)

Covering a range of sectors, from finance and insurance through to sales and marketing, there’s opportunity for workers with a variety of skillsets and experiences to tap into the region’s top-paying jobs. However, with half of these top-paying roles within technology, it’s certainly an attractive sector for those in the Midlands already working in or starting out in this industry.

Theresa Robinson, Senior Regional Manager for Reed’s Birmingham office, commented: “With technology advancing at a rapid pace across business and our daily lives, it’s no surprise that tech roles in the West Midlands are in high demand and pushing up salaries to attract the best talent.

“For those starting out in their careers, sectors like software development, digital transformation and data services can offer exciting opportunities with strong earning potential. But it’s not just tech. We’re also seeing significant salary growth in engineering and financial services, where specialist skills are highly valued.

“That being said, while a competitive salary is appealing, my advice to job seekers is to focus on a career that truly interests them. Passion and long-term job satisfaction are just as important as pay.

“Plus, many employers are enhancing their benefits packages, offering perks like flexible working, private healthcare and better pension contributions. Salary is just one part of the bigger picture, so candidates should look at the full range of benefits when considering their next move.”

You can download Reed’s 2025 salary guides here.