"Come on The Red Roses!' Rugby gripped by World Cup Fever

The home of the game will be gripped by World Cup Fever as the Women's Rugby World Cup kicks off this Friday (August 22) at 7.30pm with England's Red Roses taking on the USA in the opening match.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the launch of the tournament, Rugby Borough Council will be holding a 'watch party' in Caldecott Park this Friday on the big screen.

There will be stalls, food and entertainment for all the family prior to the match kicking off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event forms part of Rugby Borough Council's marking of the event which includes the unveiling of a new 'wired sculpture', family-friendly workshops at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum and an updated design of the Rugby Ball Sculpture outside of Rugby Station.

All set for the world cup in Rugby. Picture: Rugby First.

Speaking ahead of the start of the tournament, the Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Barbara Brown (New Bilton) said: "I think it is a simply fantastic thing for Rugby that the Women's Rugby World Cup is being held in this country again. All the players on the teams involved are great role models for young girls and boys who want to get involved in the sport. Come on The Red Roses!

"The exciting tournament will be the tenth edition of the Women's World Cup the quadrennial world championship for national rugby union teams, organised by World Rugby. The opening game will take place at the Stadium Of Light in Sunderland with the final scheduled to be held at the Allianz Stadium Twickenham on the 27th of September.

“This is the second women's Rugby Union World Cup to be hosted in England, after 2010. It is also the first tournament to be rebranded as the Women's Rugby World Cup since 2021, a change that was announced in October 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The tournament is also being expanded to 16 teams, from the previous 12 which participated in the original tournaments featuring teams like Canada, Samoa and Japan. The New Zealand Black Ferns enter the tournament as defending world champions following their 34-31 victory against England in the Final at Eden Park in Auckland.”