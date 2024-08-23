Community allotment opened in Upper Lighthorne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand new community allotment is now open in Upper Lighthorne, after Councillor Chris Mills cut the ribbon to the space last weekend.

A mix of local residents and stakeholders attended the opening event on Saturday 17th August, which was organised by management company Trustgreen. The fun-filled celebrations included craft stalls, a hamper raffle, refreshments and activities for children, such as pollinator and nature trails.

Richard Thomas, Group ESG Director at Trustgreen, said: “Allotments are not just about gardening; they are essential for improving well-being, fostering community, promoting sustainability and enhancing urban living. Trustgreen are thrilled to be part of this scheme and look forward to watching it grow with the support of our community champion, Emma.”

Councillor Chris Mills added: “Allotments are focal points of a community that bring local people together and obviously encourage healthy eating and exercise as well as social engagement. We're delighted that more people will be getting the opportunity to participate in such a healthy and sociable endeavour.”

An aerial shot of the allotments being unveiled in Upper Lighthorne

Located on Gaydon Coppice Avenue, the allotment has been delivered as part of the new homes developments in Upper Lighthorne, consisting of developers Taylor Wimpey Midlands, Barratt Homes West Midlands and David Wilson Homes Mercia.

Matthew Kendall, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “It’s wonderful to see the allotment now open for this flourishing community to use and enjoy. Not only does it open up opportunities for our residents to meet and connect, it provides a space for people to spend time in nature, grow their own food and be amongst wildlife.

“As part of the opening, we were delighted to donate several bug houses and several wheelbarrows to help develop this new space even further - we look forward to watching it become an integral part of the community in the years to come.”

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We’re delighted the allotments have been unveiled in Upper Lighthorne as they will be a great benefit to local residents looking to stay active and grow their own produce. It was a pleasure to be involved with the event and showcase how we’re making our development sustainable and wildlife friendly.”

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “The unveiling of the allotments was a fantastic milestone for our Upper Lighthorne development and we’re thrilled to hear it became a well-attended community event. We hope our donated seed packets will come in handy ahead of the next sewing season.”

For more information on the new allotment, please visit: www.facebook.com/people/Upper-Lighthorne-Allotments/61559864101052/