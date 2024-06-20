Community Care Club arrives in Stratford and Warwick to tackle isolation and support carers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The home care team at Bluebird Care Stratford and Warwick has launched a brand new “Community Care Club,” to create social connections, reduce isolation, and provide much needed support to caregivers. The first monthly meeting of the Community Care Club kicked off on 18 June, bringing to the local area a welcoming environment for all who joined.

A range of people from across the local area joined the Club to enjoy a cosy and comfortable atmosphere, complete with hot and cold soft drinks, cakes, and biscuits. The Club is open to anyone who could benefit from conversation and connection in the local community.

The team behind the Community Care Club hope that it will also serve as an opportunity for caregivers to meet, share advice, and explore care options. According to the last census, more than one in 20 Warwick residents are providing care to a friend, family member or loved one – so the home care team hope to share their expertise and create a regular supportive space for all.

By creating a community space where people can come together, enjoy fun activities, and access support resources, the Community Care Club aims to offer something for everyone: whether it’s a family member caring for a loved one, someone seeking companionship, or simply people looking to make more friends in the local area.

The Community Care Club will meet monthly for two hours, with dates scheduled through September and plans to extend further.

Rebecca Weaver, Operations & Registered Manager of Bluebird Care Stratford & Warwick, shared her enthusiasm for the new Club, saying: "We are incredibly excited to launch the Community Care Club. We believe it will make a real difference in people's lives by providing a warm, welcoming space where they can connect, feel supported – and have the chance to chat to people who can share real expertise and experience. Our community has always been at the heart of what we do, and this club is a wonderful chance for us to bring more people across the area into our Bluebird Care family."

Celebrating 15 years of service in the Warwickshire community, Bluebird Care Stratford & Warwick has built strong relationships with NHS services and health professionals, allowing those in need to access a solid support network.