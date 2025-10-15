Community comes together for Helping Hands’ 10th Annual Big Sleepout

Over £12,000 raised (and counting!) to support people facing homelessness across Warwickshire.

More than 65 people braved the cold on Friday night (10 October) to take part in the Helping Hands Community Project’s 10th Annual Big Sleepout, marking a decade of community compassion and support for people affected by homelessness across Leamington Spa, Warwick, and Kenilworth.

Held in the grounds of All Saints Church, Leamington Spa, the event saw participants give up their beds for one night to experience a small glimpse of what life might be like for those who have no choice but to sleep outside, all while raising vital funds for Helping Hands’ local services.

This year’s event coincided with World Homeless Day, making the evening even more poignant. Attendees heard from several speakers, including clients who bravely shared their personal stories of recovery and rebuilding their lives with the support of Helping Hands. Their words brought hope, perspective, and a powerful reminder of why the charity’s work is so vital.

65 people spent the night under the stars on friday.

Helping Hands event co-ordinator Stacey said: “The Big Sleepout is a special event in our calendar, and this year - our tenth - was no exception. To see so many people come together, listen, learn, and support our work was truly inspiring. Every pound raised helps us provide food, warmth, guidance, and a hand up to those in need. We are so grateful to everyone who took part.”

Community and Corporate Support

Local businesses, organisations, and individuals played a key role in this year’s fundraising success, helping the charity reach an initial total of around £12,000, with more still to come.

Highlights include:

All Saints Parish Church was the venue.

Eleanor Deeley (Deeley Group) – £2,640 raised

– £2,640 raised Thomas Flavell & Sons – £1,594 raised

– £1,594 raised Atomhawk – £1,085 raised

– £1,085 raised The Griffin Explorers (aged 14–18) – £540 raised

– £540 raised Helena Grant, Lucy Kelly, Joshua Loach (Leamington Rugby Club), and Gary Pearce – each raising or donating over £500

Eleanor Deeley, Deputy Managing Director of The Deeley Group, took part in the event and said: “I am pleased to be supporting Helping Hands Community Project by attending their 10th annual sleep out on World Homelessness Day.

The lack of affordable and social housing has caused the rate of homelessness to soar across the UK, a reality which thousands of vulnerable people face every day.

Not only do these events raise money to support the vital services that Helping Hands provide locally, but they bring awareness and open conversations about the severity of homelessness across the Midlands and beyond.”

Nora, from Leamington Rugby Club said “Can’t thank you enough for such a beautiful event. Thank you to all the volunteers and people staying up all night, keeping us safe.”

A Night of Hope and Community

The Big Sleepout was followed by the charity’s symbolic Dawn Walk, a guided walk through Leamington Spa led by Helping Hands’ support worker, Kev, highlighting key local sites linked to homelessness. The walk ended with breakfast and hot drinks at Helping Hands’ Althorpe Street base, supported by the Rapid Relief Team - a fitting close to a night dedicated to hope, resilience, and new beginnings.

Funds raised from the Big Sleepout will go directly toward vital services - from providing warm meals and essential items to offering long-term support, mentoring, and a sense of community to those who need it most.

For more information about Helping Hands Community Project, to donate, or to get involved, visit www.helpinghandscharity.org.uk