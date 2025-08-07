Community CPR training brings care home and locals together for lifesaving skills session

A luxury all-inclusive care home in Warwick welcomed local charity Warwickshire Hearts last week for a hands-on CPR and AED (defibrillator) training session, offering both residents and community members the chance to gain potentially life-saving knowledge.

Leycester House, part of the Berkley Care Group, invited instructors from Warwickshire Hearts – a charity that provides trained Community First Responders (CFRs) to West Midlands Ambulance Service – to lead an engaging and practical session inside the home.

Instructors Vicky, Judith and Rachel guided the group through how to perform CPR, use an AED (automated external defibrillator), and respond to someone choking. The afternoon provided an opportunity to build confidence in emergency response techniques, which can make a critical difference before an ambulance arrives.

Four members of the local community joined residents and Leycester House staff for the workshop, strengthening links between the home and its wider neighbourhood.

Community members taking part in the training

Warwickshire Hearts supports the South Warwickshire region, with trained CFR volunteers attending 999 calls in areas such as Coventry, Kenilworth, Warwick, Leamington Spa, Stratford-upon-Avon, Gaydon, Kineton, Wellesbourne, Snitterfield, Long Marston and Illmington. Their role is to deliver urgent care in the vital first minutes of a medical emergency, including cardiac arrests and other life-threatening conditions.

Commenting on the event, Rachel Devey, the Events Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Warwickshire Hearts to our home. Their session was informative, practical, and truly empowering.

“It’s so important to be equipped with the skills to help in an emergency, and our residents, staff and local guests all came away feeling more confident. We’re very grateful for the charity’s work and their ongoing support in the community.”

Find out more or make a donation at: www.warwickshirehearts.org