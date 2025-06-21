Community defibrillator installed at local care home

James Hirons is a local charity run home in the North of Leamington Spa. We wanted to give back to the community and the Trustees purchased the defibrillator to be installed outside the front of the home to be used in the local community.

Home Manager Allan Fairweather said that as a charity we receive donations and gifts from local businesses and the local community and we are very grateful. We decided that we wanted to give something back to the community and thought this was a great way to do it.

The home and staff are not responsible for the defibrillator, it is to be used as you would any other public defibrillator, follow instructions on the devices.

