Community event at Bright Adult Day Care

Bright Adult Day Care's First Summer Party - Under The Sea Themed

I just wanted to share a quick update about our recent summer party at Bright Adult Day Care. It was our very first one — and we went with an under the sea theme! We were thrilled with the amazing support from our local community.

A special thank you to Garrie Stacey and Hanah Forrester from Fish Tank in Clifton, who brought along some fascinating exotic animals for everyone to see and hold. Their knowledge and enthusiasm made the day truly engaging and memorable for all of us.

Looking ahead, we’re excited to host our next event — a Bingo Morning on Wednesday 13th August from 10am–12pm. We’d love to see everyone there!

You can find more details about our events and services on our website: www.brightadultdaycare.co.uk