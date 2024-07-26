Community spirit shines through at Art in the Park 2024 with support from local businesses
Berkley Care Group, a leading provider of luxury care homes in the UK, stands as the headline sponsor for AITP 2024. Berkley offers a safe and enriching environment for elderly residents in Warwick and beyond, ensuring they remain connected to their communities. This year, residents from Berkley Care Homes in Leycester and Jubilee will showcase their artistic talents by contributing artwork specially created for the festival. Their creations will be displayed throughout Jephson and Mill Gardens, highlighting the importance inclusivity in community activities.
"Having the residents contribute their art to the festival is the epitome of community involvement," said Kate Livingston, Festival Director for Art in the Park. "Getting the residents involved with this creative process gives them a sense of purpose and importance."
Winkworth Estate Agents also joins as a lead sponsor, supporting AITP 2024's marketing efforts and other essential resources. Recently established in Leamington Spa, Winkworth has quickly demonstrated their dedication to enhancing the community which aligns perfectly with the spirit of Art in The Park.
Art in the Park 2024 promises to be a vibrant celebration for all ages. Whether attending with family, friends, or solo, visitors are guaranteed a fun-filled experience. With the invaluable support of Berkley Care Group and Winkworth Estate Agents, AITP 2024 is set to exceed expectations and elevate community spirit.
For more information, visit [www.artinpark.co.uk/brochure].
