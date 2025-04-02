Community unites to help family affected by devastating house fire in Nuneaton

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 10:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A community appeal has been launched after a devastating fire destroyed a family home in Nuneaton last night (April 1).

The family managed to escape the flames in Vale View while nine crews rushed to tackle the blaze at around 6pm.

Other properties were also damaged in the inferno, which started after a garden fire at the rear of one of the homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah Ridgeway said people have been generous with donations for her heartbroken family.

A scene from the fire. Picture: Nuneaton Fire Station.A scene from the fire. Picture: Nuneaton Fire Station.
A scene from the fire. Picture: Nuneaton Fire Station.

She said: “It was my dad, stepmother, brothers and sisters.

"Stockingford school have kindly donated food, essentials and clothes/shoes for they will need all they can going forward.”

A Go Fund Me page is being set up to help those affected.

“I want to say thank you to everyone for all for coming together and helping,” Sarah added.

Fire crews at the scene. Picture: Nuneaton Fire Station.Fire crews at the scene. Picture: Nuneaton Fire Station.
Fire crews at the scene. Picture: Nuneaton Fire Station.

Donations can be dropped at Stockingford Community Centre. Clothes are needed for two girls ages 3-4 and 5-6; boy age 6-7, 13-year-old boy, men’s size large; woman’s size 14 clothes and size 8 shoes and man’s size extra large.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also need food, dog food, toiletries, dishes, pans, bedding and cutlery and other household donations to help.

The centre is in Haunchwood Road, Nuneaton.

A spokesman for Nuneaton Fire Station, said: “There will be a Fire Service presence today in the Vale View area as reinspections of the properties involved take place to ensure there are no hot spots or smouldering.

"Green Watch Crews will be in the area to offer safe and well checks to residents, drop safety leaflets off and fit smoke detectors free of charge if anyone is without them, or has any concerns. we plan to be in the area from 10.30am.”

Related topics:Clothes

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice