Compelling characters, sweeping romance and plenty of scandal in captivating classic at Rugby Theatre

Compelling characters, sweeping romance and plenty of scandal feature in a captivating classic at Rugby Theatre.

A stage adaption of a classic Thomas Hardy novel is next up from the talented performers at Rugby Theatre.

Considered one of the greatest love stories in English literature, Far From the Madding Crowd offers an evocative portrayal of rural life in 19th-century England.

Director Ashley Hirons said: “This is a four-way love story set in an isolated, rural location where gossip and reputation count for a lot.

Andy MacCallum as William Boldwood; Alex Brown (in red) as Sergeant Troy; Emma Marshall as Bathsheba Everdene; and Chris Bowen as Gabriel Oak Picture: Martin Pulley

"It’s a tale of passion, loyalty and determination, with the focus being a young woman in a man’s world.”

Far From the Madding Crowd follows Bathsheba Everdene, an independent and strong-willed woman who inherits her uncle’s farm and navigates the challenges of love, lust and

responsibility.

The play delves into Bathsheba’s relationships with three very different suitors: the steady and loyal Gabriel Oak; the wealthy but troubled William Boldwood; and the dashing but reckless Sergeant Troy.

Behind them sits the Weatherbury Farm community, whose livelihood depend on the decisions these characters make.

“I’ve been a fan of Thomas Hardy since I was at school on the south coast close to Hardy’s Wessex, and the evocation of a rural life in transition, combined with the heightened

emotions of individuals living in that world, captivated my imagination,” continues Ashley.

“The novel’s adaptation for stage by Mark Healy allows us to recreate this world using a simple backdrop, with smooth transitions enabling us to bring this story of passion and fate

to life.”

With period costumes and a set that captures the essence of the English countryside, the cast features a mix of Rugby Theatre veterans and newcomers. Tragic yet heartening, the

play is a gripping reminder that the concepts of happily ever after and true love are never straightforward.

Far From the Madding Crowd runs from September 14-21, with early bird discounted tickets available for the Monday - Wednesday shows (while stocks last). See www.rugbytheatre.co.uk or call the Rugby Theatre box office on (01788) 541234 for tickets.