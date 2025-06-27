Compton Verney wins £15,000 as a finalist for Art Fund Museum of the Year 2025

Compton Verney is proud to have been selected as one of the five finalists for the prestigious Art Fund Museum of the Year 2025. As a finalist, Compton Verney wins a prize of £15,000, recognising its innovative work and lasting impact over the past year.

The announcement was made at a ceremony at the Museum of Liverpool on Thursday 26 June, where representatives from all five shortlisted institutions gathered to celebrate outstanding contributions to the UK’s cultural landscape. The evening culminated in the announcement of Beamish as the overall winner of Art Fund Museum of the Year 2025.

Geraldine Collinge, CEO, Compton Verney said:

“I am so proud and delighted that Compton Verney is a finalist for Art Fund Museum of the Year 2025. Being a finalist is a wonderful recognition of our 20th anniversary year and celebrates all the incredible work that our staff, volunteers, trustees, artists and educators put into creating such an extraordinary, creative space — as well as, of course, our visitors and supporters, without whom none of this could have happened.

I want to pay tribute to Beamish for winning the prestigious award, and to all the brilliant museums on the shortlist. Many thanks to Art Fund and the Museum of the Year judges for including Compton Verney in this exceptional line-up of museums.”

Founded in 2004, Compton Verney is a vibrant cultural destination located in 120 acres of Capability Brown parkland. With six world-class art collections, a sculpture park, and a Grade I-listed Robert Adam mansion, it offers enriching experiences across art, nature, and creativity.

In 2024, the museum launched its landmark Sculpture in the Park exhibition, showcasing artists such as Sarah Lucas, Permindar Kaur, Larry Achiampong, and Louise Bourgeois, alongside a major new commission by Brazilian artist Erika Verzutti. From student-led exhibitions and inclusive programming to its award-winning work supporting young disabled people into cultural careers, Compton Verney continues to set bold and inclusive standards for engagement.

Compton Verney was one of five finalists. The other shortlisted museums, all highly commended by the judges, are: Chapter (Cardiff), Golden Thread Gallery (Belfast) and Perth Museum (Perth & Kinross).

Each finalist receives £15,000 in recognition of their inspiring work and contribution to the museum sector. The overall winner — Beamish — receives £120,000, bringing the total prize fund to £180,000.

Together, the finalists represent the breadth and brilliance of UK museums today, each championing creativity, community engagement and innovative practice in distinctive ways.

The 2025 judging panel, chaired by Art Fund director Jenny Waldman, includes: Rana Begum (Artist), Dr David Dibosa (Director of Research and Interpretation, Tate), Jane Richardson (Chief Executive, Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales) and Phil Wang (Comedian, Writer, Actor). The judges visited each of the finalists to inform their decision- making.

The prize is funded thanks to the generosity of Art Fund’s members who buy a National Art Pass. Pass holders enjoy discounts and benefits at the finalist museums and hundreds more across the UK, whilst also supporting Art Fund’s vital work championing and supporting museums.

Art Fund annually shortlists five outstanding museums for Museum of the Year. The 2025 edition recognises inspiring projects and activity from autumn 2023 through to winter 2024. In addition to looking at the overall achievements of the organisation, the judges are tasked with identifying impactful projects that spotlight the wide range of remarkable people, including museum staff and volunteers, who bring museums to life by engaging with communities, families and younger visitors, artists and creatives.