Concern for missing Warwickshire teenager believed to have head injury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are trying to find a missing Warwickshire teenager who may have a head injury.

Chayse Foster, 14, was last seen in Bedworth last night (July 3).

He left before paramedics could check his injury.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “We’re keen to find him to check he is safe and well.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Chayse is 5ft 6in tall and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing dark blue Nike trousers and jacket, and trainers.”