Concern for missing Warwickshire teenager believed to have head injury
Police are trying to find a missing Warwickshire teenager who may have a head injury.
Chayse Foster, 14, was last seen in Bedworth last night (July 3).
He left before paramedics could check his injury.
A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “We’re keen to find him to check he is safe and well.
“Chayse is 5ft 6in tall and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing dark blue Nike trousers and jacket, and trainers.”
Anyone who sees Chayse can contact police on 999. He also has links to Warwick.
