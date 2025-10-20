Concerns are growing for a missing man who could be in Warwickshire.

Police said Lajos Roszi, 33, was last seen at his home address in Measham around 2.30pm yesterday (Sunday, October 19).

Lajos, who was reported missing this morning (Monday) is 6ft 1in tall and of an athletic or stocky build. He has brown hair, a short beard and a nine-tailed fox tattoo on his arm.

When he was last seen he was wearing a grey shirt and blue shorts. He may be wearing black boots.

Anyone who has seen Lajos or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting incident 192 of 20 October.