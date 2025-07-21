Concerns grow for welfare of missing Nuneaton woman
Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing Nuneaton woman.
Michelle, 49, has been missing from her home since earlier today (Monday).
She is described as 5ft tall and was believed to be wearing pink shorts, trainers and a light brown T-shirt when she disappeared. If you have information that can help or you've seen Michelle, contact the police on 02476 641111 quoting incident number 153 of 21 July.
