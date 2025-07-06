Concerns grow for welfare of missing Rugby man
Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing Rugby man.
Ashley, 46, is described as 5ft 7in tall, with short hair and brown eyes.
He was thought to be wearing a blue T-shirt, shorts and trainers at the time of his disappearance.
If you've seen him or know where he is, contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 172 of 27 June.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.