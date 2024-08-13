Conquer the Indian Himalayas while supporting The Myton Hospices

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Explore the majestic Indian Himalayas, a region of unparalleled beauty, while raising vital funds in aid of your local hospice when they need you the most!

From the madness of Delhi, travel off the beaten path, to the beauty and tranquillity of the Indian Himalaya. This unique expedition is the perfect introduction to India, combining awesome Himalayan trekking with a visit to India's exiled Tibetan community.

Your experience begins and ends at the heart of the world's highest mountain range in Dharamsala, where the Dalai Lama and the centre of the Tibetan community are located. The expedition follows the Uhl River, through rhododendron and evergreen forests, taking in Hindu settlements and isolated Buddhist monasteries. This hidden route is rarely-trekked and, as a result, remains an area of pristine and unspoiled beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc Dwyer, Challenge Events Fundraiser at The Myton Hospices, said:

The Myton Hospices - Indian Himalaya

“We are incredibly excited to offer this Indian Himalayas trek, giving you the opportunity to discover the world whilst raising vital funds for The Myton Hospices.”

Taking place from 10th to 21st October 2025, trek the Indian Himalayas, witness the spectacular mountain scenery and experience Tibetan life for £425, with self-fund and minimum sponsorship options.

Myton are hosting a virtual information evening on Thursday 29th August and Tuesday 22nd October 2024. This will last one hour and be led via an expert guide from Charity Challenge, giving you the chance to ask any questions and hear all about this amazing challenge!

You can find out more, register your interest in the virtual information evening, or sign up to the trek online at www.mytonhospice.org/Trek