Consultation launches for new McDonald’s in Nuneaton as plans for new restaurant revealed

McDonald’s has announced exciting plans for a new restaurant at a key location in Nuneaton, conveniently situated off the A444.

A public consultation has just been launched and will run until Tuesday 20th May, inviting local residents to have their say on the plans, prior to the submission of a planning application to Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council.

If approved, the plans will deliver a new McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru with 34 general car parking spaces, including two accessible bays, two with electric vehicle charging points and an additional six bicycle spaces.

The plans would provide a significant economic boost to the local area, creating up to 90 new jobs across a range of full and part-time positions and generating around £52,000 in business rates every year, which can be used by the Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council to fund key services.

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “We are excited by this opportunity to transform an underused piece of land into a new, modern McDonald’s restaurant, helping to enhance food choices for the local community.

“A new restaurant here will also deliver significant job opportunities for local people and provide welcomed investment into Nuneaton’s economy.

“We are committed to working closely with the local community ahead of submitting a planning application. I would therefore encourage local people with an interest in the scheme to take part in our public consultation and share their views about our proposals with us directly.”

Local people can have their say online at: https://mcdonaldsconsultation.co.uk/nuneaton via the online feedback form.

The deadline for submitting feedback is Tuesday 20th May.

Residents can also contact McDonald’s Community Engagement team via [email protected] or 0800 066 8942.