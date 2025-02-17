Coombe Abbey celebrates 30 years as a hotel

One of Warwickshire’s best-loved hotels is celebrating a major anniversary.

Coombe Abbey Hotel, which is situated next to the country park on the outskirts of Coventry, was turned into a hotel in February 1995 and has gone on to become one of the most popular venues in the region.

Over the course of 30 years, it has gone on to host more than 4,000 weddings, has welcomed close to one million people for an overnight stay and has served well in excess of 500,000 afternoon teas.

On top of that, it has laid on a host of public and private events – from musical performances to awards nights – and has become well-known for its award-winning medieval banquets.

Ron Terry (left) with members of the Coombe Abbey Hotel team

It is also extremely popular for corporate meetings and events, particularly as it can offer a range of activities – such as Go Ape – within the grounds of the neighbouring park.

It is the latest chapter in the building’s history, which dates back the 12th century when it was founded as a Cistercian monastery.

It would later become the home of royalty when Princess Elizabeth – daughter of James I – stayed at Coombe in the 17th century. One of the hotel’s Grand Feature bedchambers is named after the princess, who was also linked to the gunpowder plot of 1605 when conspirators planned to kidnap her and place her on the throne as a ‘puppet’ queen before they were foiled.

The property was acquired by the Craven family in 1622 and it remained in their hands for around 300 years, during which time the gardens were transformed by Capability Brown into the stunning grounds that remain today.

In 1995, the hotel was opened and it came under the management of No Ordinary Hospitality Management in 2021.

The hotel now employs more than 250 staff and plays a key role in the regional economy, welcoming visitors from all over the world to the area.

Ron Terry, Group Operations Director at No Ordinary Hospitality, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to reach such a major milestone for Coombe Abbey Hotel.

“You only have to talk to people in the region to know how popular we are across Coventry, Warwickshire and the wider Midlands. And, on top of that, we welcome people here from all over the world who fall in love with the hotel from the moment they turn into the driveway.

“We are built on hundreds of years of history and that is, naturally, a huge selling point for everything we do with many of bedchambers named after key figures from the past.

“But it’s also important to look forward and to make sure that the hotel is fit for the next 30 years of trade in an ever-changing industry and that is why we have placed great emphasis on sustainability in everything we do.

“We also understand the key role we have to play in the regional economy – from employing local people right through to supporting dozens of local suppliers.

“And that is something we will continue to build on now and in the future as well as providing ever-lasting memories for those who put their faith in Coombe Abbey Hotel for anything from their wedding day through to their short break.”