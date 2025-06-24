Coombe Abbey Hotel unveils 30th anniversary room refurbishments

One of Coventry’s most iconic venues has unveiled major room refurbishments, blending 700 years of history with contemporary design to mark its 30th anniversary as a hotel.

Coombe Abbey Hotel has completed an extensive redesign of eight of its historic rooms – reimagining the interiors of its most in-demand spaces for weddings, meetings and private events.

The transformation, led by Coventry-based interior design studio Black Ivy Design, draws heavily on the building’s rich architectural and cultural heritage.

Operators No Ordinary Hospitality hope the redesign will support continued growth across its events business, which has experienced a significant upward trend in both conferences and weddings over the past year.

The new interiors pay tribute to Coombe Abbey’s layers of history, from its monastic roots to its later Gothic revival, while carefully updating each space to meet the needs of modern guests.

Rooms including De Camville, Harrington, Kellway, Griffin, Stuart, Walnut, Cloisters Room and Cloisters Bar have all undergone individual redesigns, with each retaining their original character while enhancing their functionality, comfort and atmosphere.

Throughout the project, Black Ivy Design’s approach was to remain sympathetic to the venue’s heritage, while introducing new textures, statement lighting, bold drapery, and bespoke soft furnishings to reflect the drama and intimacy of the building.

The Stuart Room, which is used for weddings and larger functions, has been fully reimagined with opulent wallpaper, rich woodwork and theatrical lighting, creating a bold yet refined space for celebrations.

In The Walnut Room, the natural timber panelling remains central to the design, with a neutral palette and fabric chandelier adding elegance and warmth.

The corridors have also been brought into harmony with new panelling, lighting and plush, high-traffic carpet that ties the design together.

The Cloisters Bar has been transformed into a more contemporary, cocooning space with deep blue-green tones carried throughout, creating a sense of drama and comfort while remaining true to Coombe Abbey’s character.

De Camville retains its original tapestry and armour, framed by warm panelling and a statement chandelier.

Leanne Armstrong, Creative Director of Black Ivy Design, said: "Reviving the interiors of Coombe Abbey isn’t your everyday design commission. It was a chance to honour a building of huge significance and it’s been a privilege to work on.

“Our vision was to create interiors that respect the building’s past, while reinterpreting its spaces for a new generation of guests.

“Every decision was made to blend the drama and intimacy of the building with the functionality and comfort expected of a leading venue, and it’s been great to work with the team to bring it to life over the last few months.”

Originally founded in 1150 as a Cistercian monastery, Coombe Abbey has been a hotel since 1995, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors over the past three decades.

In the past 12 months alone, more than 72,000 guests have attended weddings, conferences and corporate events at the venue, which continues to serve as a key destination for the region’s leisure, business and tourism sectors.

Ron Terry, Group Operations Director at No Ordinary Hospitality, said: "Coombe Abbey is known not just for its history, but for what it offers guests today. This refurbishment ensures that our rooms reflect the standards and experience our guests expect, while remaining true to the building’s past.

“Partnering with Black Ivy Design, a fellow Coventry business, has allowed us to deliver a scheme that’s both sensitive and bold while demonstrating our commitment to working with top-quality local suppliers, and we’re already seeing strong interest from both corporate and wedding clients as a result."

For more information about events and bookings at Coombe Abbey, visit www.coombeabbey.com