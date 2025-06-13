Coombe Abbey joins scheme to help Coventry carers access free breaks and experiences

Unpaid carers in Coventry are being offered free hotel stays and leisure experiences as part of a new scheme to provide a rare break from their demanding responsibilities.

MyTime Coventry, a project run by the charity Local Solutions connecting carers and their families with complimentary leisure, cultural and educational activities, has now launched in the city – with Coombe Abbey Hotel and Coventry Rugby Club the first organisations to get involved.

The project is funded by Coventry City Council, with money from the Department of Health and Social Care for the next two years as part of the Accelerated Reform Fund to trial innovation in Adult Social Care.

Coventry resident Faye Mackey, 36, who started caring for her father Hugh Mackey last year, has become one of the first people to benefit from the scheme after staying at Coombe Abbey Hotel, which is offering an overnight stay with breakfast to carers on a monthly basis.

Pictured left to right: Gabrielle Boro, Richard Harrison, Hazel Brown and Michalina Kryska, with Faye Mackey and Cllr Linda Bigham (seated) at Coombe Abbey Hotel

Coventry Rugby Club has also provided free tickets to first-team matches at Butts Park Arena as part of the initiative.

MyTime was set up in Liverpool by the charity Local Solutions and later was also rolled out in Wigan. Carers can apply for breaks online via mytime4carers.co.uk.

A minimum of 27,500 people are estimated to have caring responsibilities in Coventry, according to Coventry City Council. Meanwhile, one in five carers nationally have not had a break in five years, according to Carers UK.

Hugh, 68, suffered a major internal bleed last spring, which led him to being placed in an induced coma for four months. He then had an arm amputated after contracting sepsis, in addition to having an oesophageal tumour removed.

Faye said she chose to become his carer to provide comfort and familiarity while he adapted to long term-disability.

She said: “When you become a carer, you have to adapt your whole life including your relationships with the people closest to you, which can be really challenging – especially as you often have to make the decision overnight.

“I wouldn’t have done it differently, but it gets to a point where you’d never actively seek a break for all sorts of reasons, so this initiative, in making it easier for carers to access some great experiences in the local area, is absolutely brilliant.

“I spent my 21st birthday at Coombe Abbey – it’s a really special place and it was great to have the chance to visit again after what has been a really challenging year.”

Michalina Kryska, MyTime coordinator for Coventry, hopes more city organisations and businesses will partner with the scheme, which is part of the council’s Carers Action Plan for 2024-26.

She said: “One of the things carers tell us time and again is how much they need a break, yet finding time for themselves can be incredibly difficult.

“MyTime gives carers the opportunity to prioritise their own wellbeing, take a step back, and enjoy some much-needed relaxation. It can be a real boost to mental health.

“For many carers, simply organising an evening off can be complicated. That’s why our partnerships with Coombe Abbey Hotel and Coventry Rugby Club have been so important. They’ve made it possible to offer these experiences in a way that’s easy and accessible.

“The response so far has been overwhelmingly positive. We’re excited about the possibility of expanding it even further to support more carers and their families.”

Cllr Linda Bigham, Cabinet Member for Adult Services at Coventry City Council, added: “There are thousands of people who care for others in Coventry who don’t even realise they are carers.

“It is vital that they have the right support to help them and that’s why this pilot project is so important. I’ve been a carer myself and every day see the compassion and commitment of so many people – of all ages – being there for someone else.

“It is lovely to see the difference that carers getting a break can have, and I’m delighted that both Coombe Abbey Hotel and Coventry Rugby Club have signed up to the MyTime project.

“I hope that more hospitality businesses and venues will be able to see the benefits it brings and consider being a part of the scheme.”

Richard Harrison, Managing Director of No Ordinary Hospitality, which operates Coombe Abbey Hotel, commented: “It’s a real privilege to support the MyTime Carers initiative to give carers in the city a much-needed break, and we are looking forward to welcoming more people to the hotel over the coming months and years.”

Jon Sharp, Executive Chairman of Coventry Rugby Club, said: “Coventry Rugby Club is proud to support the MyTime Carers initiative. As a club rooted in the heart of the community, we believe in using our platform to champion inclusion, wellbeing and opportunity for all.

“Since 2013, it’s been my mission to ensure Cov plays a meaningful role beyond the pitch – and recognising the vital, often unseen work of unpaid carers is part of that.

“They give so much to others, and we’re honoured to give something back and provide some respite and relaxation for such important members of our community.”