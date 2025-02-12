Coombe Abbey kicks off busy Valentine's weekend with themed edition of award-winning afternoon tea

One of Coventry and Warwickshire’s most popular hotels has dreamed up four enticing packages to help spread the love this Valentine’s Day.

Coombe Abbey Hotel is offering four unique experiences for couples this Valentine’s Day, with a romantic afternoon tea, an intimate date night, a luxurious overnight stay, or a full weekend escape all on the cards for lovebirds visiting from far and wide.

The award-winning venue dates back to the 12th century and was originally founded as a Cistercian Abbey in 1150, boasting a rich history as a royal residence and has links to the infamous Gunpowder Plot.

But today the No Ordinary Hospitality venue is inviting couples to write the next chapter in their relationships, kicking off with a Valentine’s Afternoon Tea on February 14, 15, and 16, where guests can indulge in a selection of finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones with strawberry jam and Cornish clotted cream alongside a variety of cakes and sweet treats, from a heart-shaped vanilla shortbread biscuit to a mini red velvet cake with buttercream.

The 13th century Cistercian Abbey is gearing up for another jam-packed Valentine's Day

Coombe Abbey’s Valentine’s Date Night package invites couples to enjoy an overnight stay in a Crown Double bedchamber.

The night includes a two-course dinner in the Garden Restaurant, where guests will be welcomed with a flute of prosecco on arrival. The following morning includes a full English breakfast and guests will also receive free entry to St Mary’s Guildhall, offering an opportunity to explore another historic venue in Coventry.

The Romancing at Coombe package offers couples an elevated overnight escape in a Crown or Feature Bedchamber. On arrival, a bottle of house champagne, flowers, and chocolates await in the room, setting the tone for a special stay.

In the evening, guests will enjoy a three-course dinner in the Garden Restaurant, with a full English breakfast and entry to St Mary’s Guildhall also included.

The Weekend Getaway offers a two-night stay in a Feature Bedchamber, where guests are welcomed with a bottle of champagne, a box of chocolates, and a bouquet of roses in their room.

It also features a four-course dinner on the first night, continuing with a full English breakfast, followed by Afternoon Tea in the Garden Room Restaurant on Saturday. In the evening, chefs prepare a sharing grazing platter with a bottle of house wine served in the room.

The weekend concludes on Sunday morning with another full English breakfast, making it the perfect way to round off a weekend of romance.

Ron Terry, group operations director at No Ordinary Hospitality, said: “We are delighted to offer a range of romantic experiences this Valentine’s season, ensuring couples can celebrate in a way that suits them best.

“This year marks 30 years since Coombe Abbey became a hotel, and in that time, we have welcomed thousands of couples who have chosen our historic venue to celebrate their special moments. Whether it’s an intimate dinner, a luxurious overnight stay, or a full weekend escape, we are proud to continue providing unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

Coombe Abbey will also host a Wedding Open Day on Sunday, February 16th, 2025, from 1 PM to 4 PM, giving couples the opportunity to explore the venue and meet wedding coordinators in case they are planning for their long-term future.

Later this month, Afternoon Tea with the D-Day Darlings will take place on February 25th, featuring tea, sweet and savoury treats, and live music from the D-Day Darlings, who perform nostalgic wartime songs, offering an alternative to traditional Valentine’s Day celebrations.

For more details and reservations, visit www.coombeabbey.com/category/coombe-offers/february