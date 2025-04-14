Corporate heavyweight joins Lodders as an equity partner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midlands and South West law firm Lodders has announced the appointment of Warwickshire corporate law specialist Steve Halkett as an equity partner to drive further strategic growth of the firm’s corporate and M&A work.

Steve joins Lodders following a tenure of more than 18 years at Wright Hassall, where he was a partner and head of the corporate team, advising business owners and SMEs on all types of transactions. He rebuilt the firm’s corporate team during the pandemic, leading it towards strong growth.

At Lodders, he will further build the Business Services group’s corporate and restructuring offering alongside the firm’s Graham Spalding and Bradley Quin. Steve will also work closely with Lodders’ existing partners to help the firm realise its ambitious growth plans.

Steve says: “I was drawn to the strength and breadth of the team at Lodders and the way in which it moves as one, as well as the overall buzz of the firm – I really wanted to be a part of that! In my new role, I am looking forward to working with my fellow partners and the experienced and successful corporate team to cultivate further growth.

"I will be identifying opportunities for working with the private client and property teams at the firm, ensuring Lodders’ upward growth trajectory is maintained in the long-term. It is exciting to begin this second chapter of my career and play a key role in Lodders’ continued success in the Midlands and South West regions and beyond.”

Graham Spalding, partner and head of Lodders’ Business Services group, comments: “We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the team. His energy, ambition, and strong regional and national connections, make him a perfect fit as we target continued growth. With a wealth of experience working with entrepreneurial decision-makers of privately-owned businesses, including those in the tech and gaming industries, Steve adds great strength and specialist expertise to the team.

"Demand for Lodders’ corporate law services show no sign of slowing down. Steve will help fuel our growth ambitions and deal volume, as we seek to expand our offering in the West Midlands, the M40 corridor towards London, Cheltenham, and our original heartland in Warwickshire.”

Paul Mourton, managing partner at Lodders, adds: “Steve is a significant hire and addition to Lodders’ equity partnership, as a highly respected lawyer and key player not just in the regions we operate but beyond. His dynamic and collaborative approach make him a great cultural fit and will ensure continued cohesion across our specialist teams. I am delighted to welcome Steve to the firm and am sure that he will prove a fantastic catalyst for the ongoing growth of our successful Business Services group.”

Lodders’ Business Services group offers expert legal advice to owner managers and business owners looking to divest, grow and raise finance, and is focused on advising owner managers on acquisitions, disposals, and other corporate change, with typical deal values ranging from £5m to £50m.