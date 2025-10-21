Coughton Court partners with Monsoon Estates to create own-branded coffee

Tudor country house Coughton Court has partnered with award-winning coffee roastery Monsoon Estates to launch its own-branded coffee to mark the estate’s return to family management in 2026.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magnus and Imogen Birch Throckmorton, who will be taking over the day-to-day running of Coughton Court next year, have worked with the artisan coffee roasters based in Stratford-upon-Avon on the blend, which will be served in the estate’s new-look cafe next year.

The partnership is part of the Throckmorton’s commitment to working with local businesses across Warwickshire as they gear up to take over the management of the estate. Hand roasted in small batches, the house blend reflects the rich heritage, warmth and character of the estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Howard, Owner at Monsoon Estates, said:“We’ve loved working with the team at Coughton Court and we can’t wait for visitors to enjoy a sip during a visit to this fantastic property.”

Will Howard (Monsoon Estates) with Magnus Birch Throckmorton

Magnus Birch Throckmorton said:“Our new cafe will be serving fresh, locally sourced food and drinks, and working with the great team at Monsoon Estates is another way we’re keeping things local and celebrating the very best that Warwickshire has to offer.

"The Monsoon team shares our passion for quality and sustainability and we’ve loved learning about the process of roasting and creating a blend. We’re so excited to have our very own Coughton Coffee!”

Coughton Court has been the Throckmorton’s family home for over 600 years. In 1946, the estate was gifted to the National Trust, and since then the family has held a 300-year residency and management lease. This allows the family to live at the property and manage it as a visitor attraction for the duration of the agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2005, a 15-year management agreement was put in place, and the National Trust took on the operational running of the property. This agreement was extended on a rolling yearly basis to provide more time to work through future arrangements, as well as accommodating a pause during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Throckmorton family, who live at the property, will be resuming the day-to-day management of the estate from February 2026, while the National Trust will continue to care for and preserve the property.