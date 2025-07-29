Could you brave the cold and warm your heart? The Big Sleep Out 2025: A powerful fundraising event in support of rough sleepers

Home for the evening

Local charity Helping Hands Community Project is calling on the people of Leamington Spa and beyond to roll out their sleeping bags and brave a night under the stars in solidarity with those who face it every night. The Big Sleep Out returns this year for its TENTH annual sleep out on Thursday, 10th October 2025, to coincide with World Homeless Day, a global movement to raise awareness and drive action for those affected by homelessness.

Hosted once again by our generous long-time supporters at All Saints Parish Church, Leamington, the evening promises to be more than just a fundraiser. It is a deeply moving, community-driven initiative aimed at building understanding, raising vital funds, and shining a light on the realities of rough sleeping in the West Midlands.

Homelessness in the West Midlands: The Alarming Truth

The state of homelessness in our region continues to be a growing concern. According to the latest government figures, over 3,400 people were recorded as rough sleeping in the West Midlands in 2024, a figure that has risen by 19% year-on-year. With rising rents, a lack of affordable housing, and the cost-of-living crisis, the number of people pushed to the margins continues to climb.

Big Sleep Out and Dawn Walk

At Helping Hands Community Project, we support those affected by homelessness, poverty, domestic violence, mental health issues, and addiction, offering wrap-around services like our evening soup kitchen, trauma-informed support groups, and mentorship programs. Every night spent outside is a reminder of how vital these services are, and how much more we still need to do.

Join the Movement

Whether you are an individual, family, school, or workplace, The Big Sleep Out is your chance to show up, raise your voice, and raise funds. The format is simple: gather a team, fundraise in the lead-up, and spend one night sleeping out (safely supported by the Army based at Kineton) with us at All Saints Parish Church. Whilst you might think it is a cold way to spend an evening it certainly warms attendees’ hearts.

Event co-ordinator Stacey says “The morning after my first sleepout I returned home to a warm bubble bath. I remember sitting in it and crying. It was in that moment that I realised how lucky I was. Yes, I had spent the night outdoors raising money for Helping Hands, but I got to come home to a warm house, a hot bath and my family, for many they don’t have that luxury and their morning was spent moving on to their next spot outdoors”.

Join us for a night under the stars.

It is not about replicating the full experience of homelessness it is about starting conversations, building empathy, and making a tangible impact.

A Call to Local Businesses: Sponsor or Sleep Out

We are actively encouraging corporate teams and local businesses to get involved - either through sponsorship, donating goods like sleeping bags and food, or by signing up staff to take part as a team building, social impact initiative.

This is an opportunity to align with a cause that matters deeply to our community while demonstrating your commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and employee engagement.

Grateful for Ongoing Community Support

We are incredibly thankful for the unwavering support of Fine & Country Leamington Spa, with Jonathan Handford at the helm, who has supported The Big Sleep Out for over a decade. We thank them for signing up to their 10th sleep out and supporting us through each one and recognise they are the only company that will have completed all ten! Their dedication shows what can happen when local businesses truly back their community, and we hope others will follow their lead.

We are equally indebted to All Saints Parish Church, whose generous hosting of our annual Sleep Out events has enabled us to provide a safe space for our community to come together in support of some of its most vulnerable members.

Are You Ready to Sleep Out?

To register or find out more about how to participate, fundraise, or sponsor the event, please visit our Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/big-sleepout-and-dawn-walk-2025-helping-hands-community-project-tickets-1140814650329?aff=oddtdtcreator

Alternatively, contact Stacey Calder, who is leading this year’s event planning, via: