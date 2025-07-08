Countdown to Stratford Butterfly Farm’s 40th anniversary celebrations begins!

The countdown to Stratford-upon-Avon Butterfly Farm’s 40th anniversary which takes place in less than 2 weeks’ time, has begun!

Over 40 years ago Clive Farrell had a dream to create an attraction that would introduce visitors to the wonderment of butterflies. This dream became a reality in 1985 when the Butterfly Farm opened its gates to the public, and 40 years on, remains the UK’s largest and most successful butterfly farm. Since then, over 5 million visitors and 2 million school children, have walked amongst the stunning, tropical butterflies in the live displays.

To celebrate this milestone, the Butterfly Farm is organising several special activities starting with an anniversary celebration on Friday 18 July, hosted by Clive Farrell, with invited guests including Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, Dani Hunter, and Stratford-upon-Avon MP, Manuela Perteghella. Throughout the summer holidays from 19 July – 1 September, visitors can enjoy competitions, write a birthday wish in the Discovery Zone, and take part in butterfly life cycle, mini-beast, beetle mania and pupae demonstrations.

An exciting new exhibition within Rainforest Realm to house a pair of ‘Sumatran Pit Vipers’ will be launched on Friday 18 July. Butterfly Farm Education Officer, John Withers, and members of the Education Team have designed, and rock themed this bespoke new exhibition.The Sumatran pit viper or Trimeresurus sumatranus, is a venomous snake native to the rainforests of Sumatra and surrounding Southeast Asian regions. They have a striking yellow or green body; the ones at the Butterfly Farm are yellow, with black markings, and a broad, triangular head that helps distinguish it from non-venomous species. This viper is arboreal, spending much of its time in trees or shrubs, where it ambushes prey such as birds, frogs, and small mammals. Like other pit vipers, it has heat-sensing pits between its eyes and nostrils that help detect warm-blooded prey. Its venom is hemotoxic, capable of causing significant tissue damage, and although not typically fatal to humans, bites require urgent medical attention. The vipers will be on display from Saturday 19 July and will be looked after by specialist handlers Coogan Middlebrook and John Withers.

Clive Farrell, Director at Stratford Butterfly Farm said, “When I built the Butterfly Farm on the council’s old nursery site, little did I know it would take over my life. Since then, over 2 million individual butterflies have been on the wing in the Rainforest Flight Area, and we have welcomed millions of visitors and children over four incredible decades. Come and join us over the summer holidays in celebrating this special year, experience the magic, walk amongst the butterflies, and help us continue our mission of inspiration, conservation and education.”

The Butterfly Farm is appealing to visitors to share their memories or old photographs of the Butterfly Farm over the years. Whether it was a family day out, a school trip, or a magical butterfly moment, they would love to hear visitor’s stories! Please post photos and memories using #stratfordbutterflyfarm40th and location Stratford-upon-Avon Butterfly Farm or email them to [email protected] The best stories and images will be featured on their website and in social media with the winners receiving free tickets to visit again!

To see hundreds of spectacular butterflies, insects, reptiles, and spiders visit the Butterfly Farm from 10am to 6pm, last entry 5:30pm. Open every day of the week except Christmas Day. For more information about the anniversary events throughout 2025 please visit the website at www.butterflyfarm.co.uk or telephone on 01789 299288.