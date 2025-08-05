Counting down the days until launch of autumn courses and workshops
Booking opens on 14th August when, alongside popular favourites of art and craft courses, history, languages and a wide range of wellbeing courses, there will be several new courses and workshops to explore.
The new offerings include Character Concept Design for Games and Animation and an Introduction to Animation. History lovers may be drawn to The Franco Years or From Carta to Charter. Also new, Learning to Use Your Sewing Machine and Contemporary Embroidery and Stitch Art.
The full list of all courses and workshops will be available from the Guildhouse website www.percival-guildhouse.co.uk from 14th August. All courses start in early September at the Guildhouse, the hub of learning, wellbeing and connection in the heart of Rugby.