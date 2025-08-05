Counting down the days until launch of autumn courses and workshops

Rugby's home of lifelong learning

Rugby’s home of lifelong learning, the Percival Guildhouse, is counting down the days to the much-anticipated launch of its Autumn programme of courses appealing to adults of all ages and interests.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Booking opens on 14th August when, alongside popular favourites of art and craft courses, history, languages and a wide range of wellbeing courses, there will be several new courses and workshops to explore.

The new offerings include Character Concept Design for Games and Animation and an Introduction to Animation. History lovers may be drawn to The Franco Years or From Carta to Charter. Also new, Learning to Use Your Sewing Machine and Contemporary Embroidery and Stitch Art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full list of all courses and workshops will be available from the Guildhouse website www.percival-guildhouse.co.uk from 14th August. All courses start in early September at the Guildhouse, the hub of learning, wellbeing and connection in the heart of Rugby.