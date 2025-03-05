'Courier fraud is intrusive as it targets victims in their home': Jail for man who duped Rugby pensioner

A man has been sentenced to 45 months in prison after making a Rugby pensioner hand over more than £3,000.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Shahid, 37, from Holsworthy Square, London, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Monday (March 3).

On August 29 last year, a man in his 80s was contacted by someone claiming to be a Metropolitan Police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They asked the victim to withdraw cash from their local branch to assist an investigation into a member of staff at the bank.

Mohammed Shahid.

Shahid proceeded to defraud the victim out of more than £3,000 in cash. The victim contacted Warwickshire Police for assistance after a second call of the same nature was made to him.

When Shahid was identified, 3955 euros were found inside his vehicle, found to have been taken from another victim in Norfolk under the same circumstances.

Shahid was charged and this this week sentenced for both offences along with a similar case in 2023 led by West Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the investigation, investigating officer Detective Constable Harry Clay from our Fraud and Cyber Crime team, said: “These offences have had a lasting financial and emotional impact on his victims.

"Courier fraud is intrusive as it targets victims in their home, causing them to feel unsafe in the place they should feel most comfortable. It’s also an example of how convincing these despicable fraudsters can be, often putting pressure on victims to follow instructions.

“It's really important people are alert to these types of offences and share this advice with friends and family. The police or your bank will never contact you out of the blue and ask you to move money or hand cash or bank cards to a courier. If they do, it is a scam - hang up and report it immediately.”