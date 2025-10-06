Coventry and Rugby heating firm appeared in DIY SOS return as they helped transform home for young girl
A Coventry and Rugby-based heating and plumbing firm appeared in the highly anticipated return of BBC's DIY SOS, which aired last Friday (3rd October), after the company's managing director spotted an appeal for help on social media.
Custom Heat joined host Nick Knowles and his team in Leicestershire to transform the home of mum Stacey and her two daughters, Paige, 13, and nine-year-old Isla, who has a rare condition which has restricted her growth, given her delicate bones and means her organs are ageing early.
The condition meant Isla couldn't do everyday things like reach a light switch or reach up to the sink to clean her teeth at night. The DIY SOS team changed the whole house so it was safer for her and so she can be more independent.
Lincoln Smith, Managing Director at Custom Heat, said: "When I saw the appeal on social media, I knew we had to help. Isla's story really touched us, and we're incredibly proud to have been able to support her family by providing our heating and plumbing expertise. Being able to contribute to making her home a place where she can move around safely and independently was an honour for our whole team."
The new series of DIY SOS marks significant changes to the format, with host Nick Knowles revealing that the show will now embrace the emotional side of the builds more openly. After 26 years presenting the programme, Knowles explained that viewers will see more behind-the-scenes emotion from both the crew and the volunteer tradespeople.
Custom Heat, which is based in Rugby and Coventry but covers the wider Leicestershire area, was one of several local businesses who volunteered their time and expertise to complete the transformation.
Mr Smith added: "Our team were absolutely delighted to be part of this project. The builders and tradespeople who volunteer for DIY SOS do it because these stories remind us that when communities come together to help those less fortunate, real change can happen. That's what we're all about at Custom Heat. We're all excited to watch it on our screens this Friday along with the tradespeople who helped out on the day."
The first episode of the new series of DIY SOS aired last Friday 3rd October on BBC One.