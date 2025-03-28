Coventry and Warwickshire celebrates a night to remember

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses, community groups and individuals have been celebrating after picking up awards at a major new event in Coventry and Warwickshire.

The inaugural Coventry & Warwickshire Business & Community Awards, developed by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, took place at the Belgrade Theatre and recognised outstanding achievement in the region.

The glittering event featured on-stage performances, live music and networking as well as handing out ten awards in a range of categories.

Coventry-based NP Aerospace took home The Global Player award, sponsored by Lawton Tubes, in recognition of its overseas success while Nuneaton Signs picked up The Equality Trailblazer prize, sponsored by North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College.

The Workforce Developer, sponsored by People Arches Ltd, went to Nuneaton-based Independent Freight Solutions before Warwick Conferences was handed The Planet Saver award, sponsored by EBC Group.

Coventry IT firm SolaaS won The Rapid Riser prize, sponsored by Purple Planet Packaging, while Coventry BID landed The Problem Solver award, sponsored by Wright Hassall.

Creative agency Blunt & Brave won the award for The Creative & Culture Activator, sponsored by Warwickshire County Council. The Community Champion, sponsored by Coventry BID, went to the Sri Lankan Street Food & Café.

The Not For Profit Champion, sponsored by Coventry Building Society, went to mental health and wellbeing service Guardian Ballers, before Rachel Ollerenshaw took home the only individual award of the night – The Inspirational Individual, sponsored by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce.

Corin Crane, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “What an incredible night! I am so proud of everyone involved because this event started with an idea only a few months ago to put on an awards show that captured everything that is great about our region.

“We wanted it to be a proper celebration of Coventry and Warwickshire – its businesses, community groups and people – and for everyone to come and have a great night.

“Thankfully, it delivered everything we hoped for and more – and we’re already thinking about next year’s event.

“Huge congratulations to all of our amazing winners, as well as to everyone who was shortlisted for an award, for helping to make it such a night to remember.

“Also, a big thank you to our sponsors and everyone at the Chamber, the Belgrade and elsewhere who helped to pull such an amazing event together.

“If we needed any reminding about what a special place Coventry and Warwickshire is to live, work and do business, this event did that in abundance and showed us all what an incredible place this is.”

The full list of winners:

The Global Player, sponsored by Lawton Tubes: NP Aerospace

The Equality Trailblazer, sponsored by North Warwickshire & South

Leicestershire College (NWSLC): Nuneaton Signs

The Workforce Developer, sponsored by People Arches Ltd: Independent Freight Solutions

The Planet Saver, sponsored by EBC Group: Warwick Conferences

The Rapid Riser, sponsored by Purple Planet Packaging: Solaas

The Problem Solver, sponsored by Wright Hassall LLP: Coventry BID

The Creative & Culture Activator, sponsored by Warwickshire County Council: Blunt & Brave

The Community Champion, sponsored by Coventry BID: Sri Lankan Street Food & Café

The Not-for-Profit Champion, sponsored by Coventry Building Society: Guardian Ballers

The Inspirational Individual, sponsored by Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce: Rachel Ollerenshaw