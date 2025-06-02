Coventry care home blooms with creativity for Chelsea Flower Show inspired display

HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home’s Chelsea Flower Show inspired display

HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home in Coventry, West Midlands, has brought the spirit of the Chelsea Flower Show to life with a heartwarming floral display created by residents and colleagues.

Inspired by their shared love of the annual horticultural celebration, residents began working on the project with the help of visiting creative arts group, Creative Mojo.

The result is a dazzling showcase featuring handmade flowers crafted from paper, cardboard, crochet, and even Lego. Residents and colleagues embraced the project, coming together to create an eye-catching and joyful installation that now brightens the home daily.

The most cherished part of the experience for residents was not only crafting the flowers but also seeing the beautiful, finished product on display for all to enjoy.

Sheryl Davis, Home Manager at HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home, said:

“We really enjoy watching the Chelsea Flower Show and thought it would be great to make our own display.

“This has been a fantastic idea. Everyone pulled together to make the display, and we are now inviting the local community to come and see it.”

Amy Wood, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home, commented:

HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home’s Chelsea Flower Show inspired display with resident and Creative Mojo

“Everyone says it cheers up their day when they look at it.”

Ann Yardley, resident at HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home, stated:

“I loved making the display, painting the flowers, and I won artist of the week!”