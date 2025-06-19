Coventry care home enjoys ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ with local community and Lord Mayor of Coventry

Brandon House Care Home, in Coventry, West Midlands, run by HC-One, proudly opened its doors to the local community as part of this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations, held from Monday 16th June to Sunday 22nd June.

Care Home Open Week is a national initiative by Championing Social Care, aimed at connecting care homes with their local communities. The week offered Brandon House the opportunity to showcase its services, provide tours of its warm and welcoming facilities, and highlight the enriching activities available to residents year-round.

This year’s HC-One theme, ‘The Big Summer Weekender’, celebrated the nostalgia of classic British summer holidays, bringing sunshine, music, and community spirit into the heart of the care home.

Brandon House Care Home welcomed residents, colleagues, friends, family, and members of the wider community to a joyful musical open day on Wednesday 18th June – a key highlight of the week.

Performance from the Myton Hospice Choir at HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home during their Care Home Open Week celebrations

Brandon House Care Home had the pleasure of hosting a special musical Open Day featuring a heartfelt performance from the Myton Hospice Choir. The home was filled with the sound of music, laughter, and celebration as residents and guests enjoyed an uplifting afternoon.

Brandon House was also honoured by a visit from the Lord Mayor of Coventry, Rachel Lancaster, who spent quality time with residents and toured the 35 bedded nursing dementia care home’s inviting spaces, including the lounge, hair salon, ensuite bedrooms, and beautifully maintained gardens.

Throughout the week, the home was adorned with cheerful summer decorations that recreated the magic of seaside holidays. This festive setting provided the perfect backdrop for bringing people together, fostering stronger community ties, and giving insight into life at Brandon House.

As part of the week, visitors were invited to speak with colleagues about what a rewarding career in care can look like, learn more about the services offered at Brandon House, and explore opportunities for volunteering and community engagement.

The Lord Mayor of Coventry, Rachel Lancaster, with residents at HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home during their Care Home Open Week celebrations

Sheryl Davis, Home Manager at HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home, said: “Care Home Open Week is always a special time for us, and this year’s Big Summer Weekender theme brought a real sense of joy and nostalgia to our home. It was fantastic to see so many members of our community come together, enjoy the entertainment, and discover what life at Brandon House is truly like. We were especially delighted to welcome the Lord Mayor of Coventry, her presence meant a lot to our residents and team.”

Lord Mayor of Coventry, Rachel Lancaster, stated: “We are so fortunate to have many wonderful homes in Coventry that give that extra care to those who need it, and create a loving, warm atmosphere for them and their loved ones.

“Brandon House Care Home is an important part of that work, and you can see the smiles on the faces of residents and staff as soon as you walk through the door. Thank you to all there, and at our other amazing care homes for all they do for the people of our city.”