Coventry care home hosts ‘Bake Off’ competition in celebration of National Baking Day

HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home, in Coventry, West Midlands, recently hosted a show-stopping ‘Bake Off’ competition to celebrate National Baking Day on Sunday, May 18, bringing together residents and colleagues from HC-One care homes across the area for a day full of fun, flour, and fairy cakes.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Baking Day celebrates the joy of baking and encourages people to come together to enjoy the process of baking various treats, from cakes to bread. The friendly baking competition welcomed teams from two sister HC-One care homes, The Orchards and Hodge Hill Grange, both based in Birmingham, who joined Brandon House in creating sweet treats and lasting memories.

The challenge consisted of baking and decorating six identical fairy cakes from scratch – all under the watchful eyes of two special guest judges – Debbie Cheshire, HC-One Area Director, and James Gardiner from JPen Medical Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the four competing teams, made up of colleagues and residents, rose to the challenge with creativity and enthusiasm. The event saw more than 20 attendees, including residents, colleagues, and visitors from each home, cheering on their teams and enjoying the lively atmosphere.

Colleague with resident at HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home

Sheryl Davis, HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home Manager, shared:

“It was great to see the other homes come and get involved. There was such a sense of fun and community spirit throughout the day. Residents got hands-on with the baking process, with decorating the cakes proving to be the favourite activity.

“Delicious cakes, plenty of laughs, and a touch of healthy competition made for an unforgettable afternoon. The event perfectly captured the unique spirit of Brandon House as we pride ourselves on fostering connection, creativity, and joy in daily life.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vincent Payne, HC-One’s Hodge Hill Grange Care Home resident, said:

Colleague with resident at HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home

“It was great – just like the TV programme!”

Alan Foxton, HC-One’s The Orchards Care Home resident, added with a smile:

“What a laugh… and we won!”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.