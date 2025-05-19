Coventry care home hosts ‘Bake Off’ competition in celebration of National Baking Day
National Baking Day celebrates the joy of baking and encourages people to come together to enjoy the process of baking various treats, from cakes to bread. The friendly baking competition welcomed teams from two sister HC-One care homes, The Orchards and Hodge Hill Grange, both based in Birmingham, who joined Brandon House in creating sweet treats and lasting memories.
The challenge consisted of baking and decorating six identical fairy cakes from scratch – all under the watchful eyes of two special guest judges – Debbie Cheshire, HC-One Area Director, and James Gardiner from JPen Medical Ltd.
Each of the four competing teams, made up of colleagues and residents, rose to the challenge with creativity and enthusiasm. The event saw more than 20 attendees, including residents, colleagues, and visitors from each home, cheering on their teams and enjoying the lively atmosphere.
Sheryl Davis, HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home Manager, shared:
“It was great to see the other homes come and get involved. There was such a sense of fun and community spirit throughout the day. Residents got hands-on with the baking process, with decorating the cakes proving to be the favourite activity.
“Delicious cakes, plenty of laughs, and a touch of healthy competition made for an unforgettable afternoon. The event perfectly captured the unique spirit of Brandon House as we pride ourselves on fostering connection, creativity, and joy in daily life.’’
Vincent Payne, HC-One’s Hodge Hill Grange Care Home resident, said:
“It was great – just like the TV programme!”
Alan Foxton, HC-One’s The Orchards Care Home resident, added with a smile:
“What a laugh… and we won!”
For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.