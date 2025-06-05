Coventry care home launches monthly Blue Light Breakfast events to thank local heroes
Taking place on the last Tuesday of every month from 9:30am to 11:30am, the Blue Light Breakfast is a gesture of appreciation to those who work tirelessly to care for and protect the local community. Guests can enjoy a hot bacon or sausage batch, with a vegetarian option also available, along with a hot drink. Meals can be enjoyed in the comfort of the care home or taken away to suit busy schedules.
Katie Hollis, Home Manager at HC-One’s Victoria Park Care Home said: “We’re delighted to open our doors to the incredible individuals who serve our community every day. The Blue Light Breakfast is our way of saying thank you and welcoming our local heroes into our home.”
The team at HC-One’s Victoria Park Care Home is committed to building strong community ties and supporting those who make a difference. All emergency service workers, district nurses, and NHS staff are warmly invited to join in for food, conversation, and appreciation.